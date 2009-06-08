Biofuels Firm HCL Raises Venture Funds

HCL CleanTech, a cellulosic biofuel start-up, has raised its first round of funding from venture capital firms Burrill & Co. and Khosla Ventures. HCL claims to have improved a World War II-era German process for converting cellulose to sugar using concentrated hydrochloric acid. The company says it has developed a solvent extraction method to reclaim the acid for reuse. HCL says its process allows users to accept a wide variety of feedstocks without pretreatment and requires less water and energy than sulfuric acid or enzymatic methods.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter