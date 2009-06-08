Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dorf Ketal has bought the Intec Polymers unit of fellow Indian firm Sanmar Group. Intec primarily produces organic titanates, polyvinyl formal, and polyisocyanates. The deal involves 60 people and a plant in Dadra in the south of Gujarat.

Lumena Resources, a Chinese chemical maker, is seeking to raise up to $190 million through a public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Lumena owns two sodium sulfate mines in Sichuan province. It claims a global market share of more than 11% for the mineral, used as a detergent filler.

AkzoNobel will sell its 75% stake in a Pakistani terephthalic acid plant to KP Chemical, which produces the polyester intermediate in South Korea. AkzoNobel obtained the stake when it acquired ICI last year.

LyondellBasell Industries will start making ethyl tert-butyl ether at its Channelview, Texas, plant in the fourth quarter. The oxygenate will be based on ethanol made in Brazil from sugarcane. It will be shipped to Japan for blending into fuels that help the country meet its Kyoto protocol commitments.

Dow Chemical will close its polystyrene plant in Bilbao, Spain, during the third quarter. The company says it will supply customers from its remaining European polystyrene plants.

Dow AgroSciences and Phoenix-based World Wide Wheat will work together to develop advanced germplasm and traits in wheat. The partnership will allow Dow AgroSciences to expand its seed business into wheat and give World Wide Wheat greater global exposure.

Celldex Therapeutics has agreed to acquire CuraGen in a stock deal valued at $94.5 million. The deal will give Celldex 11 oncology-focused human antibodies that CuraGen developed in collaboration with Abgenix, now part of Amgen.

Air Liquide's health care business has acquired California-based Pacific Science, a 15-employee provider of cryobiology equipment and services to biobanks. The purchase extends Air Liquide's cryobiology reach into North America, which it says represents 40% of the global cryobiology market.

TorreyPines Therapeutics has decided to liquidate its assets and dissolve itself. The decision is subject to shareholder approval. In April, the company reduced its workforce to just three employees after having sold off or licensed most of its small-molecule drug programs to other firms.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sumitomo buys Nufarm business in South America
Innospec acquires Huntsman surfactants
Agchem Maker Adama Strikes China Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE