Carolyn Bertozzi Is Nichols Medal Winner

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, T. Z. & Irmgard Chu Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the 2009 William H. Nichols Medal, presented by the ACS New York Section for distinguished research in chemistry. Bertozzi received a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000 during an awards banquet in White Plains, N.Y., in March.
Bertozzi's research focuses on profiling changes in cell-surface glycosylation associated with cancer, inflammation, and bacterial infection and exploiting this information for the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. She also is a scientific director at the Molecular Foundry nanoscience institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
The Nichols Medal was established in 1902 by William H. Nichols, a past-president of ACS who maintained a deep commitment to research and development and to the importance of supporting science education and students of chemistry.
