Chinese Firm Plans Sucralose Boost

Niutang Chemical plans to expand capacity for the artificial sweetener sucralose to 500 metric tons per year by 2012 at its plant in Changzhou, China. The firm says it recently completed a 40% expansion to 300 metric tons. Tate & Lyle, the original manufacturer of the sweetener, recently lost a patent infringement case against Niutang and other Chinese sucralose makers. Niutang says it is also one of the world's largest manufacturers of aspartame.
