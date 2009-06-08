Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chiral Copper Carbene Catalysts

Novel dissymmetric imidazolium salts form enantioselective copper-N-heterocyclic carbene catalysts for conjugate addition reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

By creating a novel set of chiral imidazolium salts, Kang-sang Lee and Amir H. Hoveyda of Boston College have extended the already versatile range of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) as ligands for transition-metal catalysts (J. Org. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jo900589x). Lee and Hoveyda designed the imidazole rings of the reagents to be dissymmetric by placing a different substituted aryl group on each nitrogen atom. They in turn created chiral copper-NHC catalysts (one shown) by treating the imidazolium salts with CuBr or CuCl. To test the catalysts, Lee and Hoveyda focused on enantioselective conjugate addition reactions of aryl or alkenyl groups to the ring double bond of cyclic enones. They showed that the in situ-generated catalysts in conjunction with in situ-generated aryl- or alkenyltetrafluorosilicates is an efficient reaction system for adding aryl or alkenyl groups to five-, six-, seven-, or eight-membered-ring enones, yielding cyclic ketones in up to 97% yield and 97% enantiomeric excess. "These studies pave the way for development of additional catalytic methods that are of substantial potential utility and involve chiral NHC catalysts, organosilanes, and other important classes of electrophiles," the researchers write.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE