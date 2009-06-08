Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Clear Or Colorless Conundrum

June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

I am always delighted to open my issue of C&EN and find a new "What's That Stuff?" item. I post each new article outside my office so students can read about the chemistry behind the materials they use and consume.

I was especially interested to read about "self-darkening eyeglasses"(C&EN, April 13, page 54). Thus, I was a bit dismayed that the author chose to describe these glasses as "dark or clear." If I didn't know better, I might interpret this to mean that, when darkened, the eyeglasses were not clear—and that would seem a dramatic drawback to wearing sight-correcting glasses.

My students struggle with the concept of "clear and colorless," too, and most will initially describe the color of a sodium hydroxide solution as "clear," which, they are reminded, is not a color. After a bit of head-scratching and some prompting, they eventually realize that "colorless" more accurately describes the color (or lack thereof) for this particular solution. This exercise might seem picky, which I don't deny; after all, I know what they mean. But one of my objectives as a teacher is to demand that students be accurate in their descriptions—something that pays benefits to everyone when reading and writing the scientific literature.

Christopher M. Bender
Spartanburg, S.C.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quiz: The science of exercise
Chemtrail Paper Trail

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE