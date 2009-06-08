DOE Releases $800 Million In Seven Days

During a recent seven-day period, the Department of Energy provided nearly $800 million in support for renewable energy projects through American Recovery & Reinvestment Act funding. The money includes $256 million for deployment and demonstration of industrial applications of combined heat and power, centralized energy, and waste energy recovery projects, which will aid chemical companies. The funds will also provide for a host of industry-related projects to improve efficiency and study advanced materials with energy applications. Also DOE announced that it will invest $467 million in geothermal and solar energy projects. The majority—$350 million—will support geothermal energy in the form of demonstration projects, R&D, and a national study and inventory of potential U.S. geothermal sites. Another $50 million will go to demonstration projects to support development of geothermal heat pumps. In statements he made as these projects were announced, President Barack Obama stressed that energy jobs would be created and reiterated his view that "the nation that leads the world in creating new sources of clean energy will be the nation that leads the 21st-century global economy."
