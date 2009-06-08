DSM Acquires Biogas Company

DSM will acquire privately held Biopract, a Berlin-based biogas firm, for an undisclosed price. Biopract's core product, MethaPlus enzymes, is designed to improve biogas production from biodegradable materials such as biomass, manure, sewage, and energy crops. The methane-rich biogas can be used to generate electricity and heat, or it can be upgraded to replace natural gas. According to DSM, climate-change and alternative energy initiatives will create a significant market for biogas processes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter