Fréchet And Ito Accept Carothers Award

Jean M. J. Fréchet and Hiroshi Ito are the recipients of the 2009 Carothers Award, presented annually by the ACS Delaware Section to honor scientific innovators who have made outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry. The award consists of a sculpture and a $2,000 cash award.
Fréchet, Henry Rapoport Chair of Organic Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, is conducting research at the interface of organic and polymer chemistry. His work is directed toward functional macromolecules and their design, synthesis, and applications. He also serves as a scientific director of the Molecular Foundry nanoscience institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Ito, an IBM Fellow at IBM Almaden Research Center, in San Jose, Calif., is doing fundamental research on polymer synthesis, reactivity and kinetics in polymerization, and spectroscopic characterization of polymers.
