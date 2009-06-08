GSK, Concert Link For Deuterium Drugs

GlaxoSmithKline is betting on the potential of deuterium-containing drugs through a collaboration with Concert Pharmaceuticals. The Lexington, Mass.-based biotech firm replaces the hydrogen atoms in a molecule with deuterium, which forms a stronger bond with carbon. The company expects the modification will improve the metabolic properties of drugs. GSK will make a $16.7 million investment in Concert and pay it an $18.3 million up-front fee. It will also make up to $1 billion in milestones payments. In exchange, Concert will provide access to three compounds in the early stages of development, including a version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's HIV protease inhibitor Reyataz. Concert also will make deuterium-modified versions of three products in the GSK pipeline.
