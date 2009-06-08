Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Gel Formation Induces Organocatalysis

An L-proline-based compound that forms supramolecular gels also acts as an organocatalyst for the Henry reaction

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

An L-proline construct that forms supramolecular gels can also act as an organocatalyst, reports Francisco Rodríguez-Llansola, Beatriu Escuder, and Juan F. Miravet of James I University, in Spain (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja902589f). The compound, formed by attaching L-proline groups to the ends of an L-valine-based scaffold, aggregates in solvents through multiple hydrogen-bonding interactions to form a temperature-dependent catalytic gel. The researchers found that the proline moieties in nitroethane catalyze the Henry nitroaldol reaction, which they demonstrated by converting the aldehyde group of 4-nitrobenzaldehyde to a nitroaldol group. The reaction proceeded with 99% yield at 5 °C when the system was gelled but didn't work at 25 °C when the system was in liquid form. The researchers propose that the close proximity of the proline groups in the gel allows them to work cooperatively to deprotonate nitroethane, which then adds to the aldehyde group. The tunable nature of such supramolecular catalysts, as well as their easy recovery by filtration, should make them useful for a variety of chemical transformations, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ring Around The Catalyst
Host-Guest Approach To Combo Catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cage-Catalyzed Condensation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE