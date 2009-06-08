InnoCentive Sets Up Website With NPG

InnoCentive and the Nature Publishing Group have launched the nature.com Open Innovation Pavilion. Hosted by InnoCentive, the new portion of NPG's website will serve as a forum for scientific collaboration in the life sciences, physical sciences, and clinical medicine. Like the InnoCentive site itself, it will allow companies and other organizations to post scientific challenges and seek solutions from researchers, who can receive financial rewards. Current InnoCentive clients will have the opportunity to expand their access beyond InnoCentive's 175,000 solvers to nature.com's 5 million monthly visitors.
