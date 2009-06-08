Microsoft Acquires Merck Software

Microsoft will acquire assets from Merck & Co.'s Rosetta Inpharmatics unit that will allow the software giant to incorporate genetic, genomic, metabolomic, and proteomics data management software into its Amalga Life Sciences research software. Under the agreement, Merck will become a customer for the Amalga software and will provide input on its development. Separately, Merck is ceding Rosetta's Seattle, Wash.-based computer infrastructure to a nonprofit database firm, Sage, being formed by Merck employees (C&EN, May 25, page 12).
