Materials

NOBCChE Presents Annual Professional Awards

by Linda Wang
June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Oyekan, Wesson, Jeffries-EL, Abernathy
[+]Enlarge
(clockwise from top)
(clockwise from top)

The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) presented four awards during its annual conference in St. Louis in April (see page 58).

Soni O. Oyekan, reforming and isomerization technologist at Marathon Oil, received the Percy L. Julian Award for his contributions to the development of catalytic reforming technologies. The award honors the memory of trailblazing African American chemist Percy L. Julian and is the highest honor bestowed by the organization.

G. Dale Wesson, associate professor and associate vice president for research at Florida A&M University, received the NOBCChE Award in Chemical Engineering, which recognizes the work of an outstanding chemical engineer. Wesson's interests are in computational fluid dynamics of confined swirling flows.

Shawn M. Abernathy, associate professor of chemistry at Howard University, received the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award. The award is given annually to a science educator who has demonstrated a commitment to mentoring future chemists or chemical engineers.

Malika Jeffries-EL, assistant professor of chemistry at Iowa State University, received the Lloyd Ferguson Young Scientist Award, which is given annually to a recipient who has shown early promise and accomplishments and has the potential to sustain a productive scientific career. Jeffries-EL is investigating the design and synthesis of conjugated polymers.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

