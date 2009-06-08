OriginOil To Patent Algae Technology

Algal biofuel firm OriginOil has filed for an international patent from the United Nation's World Intellectual Property Organization on its photobioreactor and related technology for growing algae and harvesting renewable oil. OriginOil claims that its reactor design lowers energy costs by efficiently providing light at closely spaced intervals throughout the vessel rather than just at the surface.
