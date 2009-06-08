I was very surprised to read that there are areas in the U.S. where polypropylene cannot be recycled (C&EN, March 16, page 30). I live in Irving, Texas, and for at least 10 years we have been able to recycle all plastics except polystyrene. It is interesting that a region that is not particularly "green-friendly" regarding air quality is more advanced in plastic recycling than the Northeast. I am proud of our area for our progress in this area.
Joyce Eckles
Irving, Texas
