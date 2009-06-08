SAFC, Cherokee Sign Distribution Pact

SAFC, the fine chemicals division of Sigma-Aldrich, has formed an exclusive distribution partnership with Cherokee Pharmaceuticals under which Cherokee will provide analysis, testing, and warehousing of pharmaceutical ingredients in Riverside, Pa., under current Good Manufacturing Practice-certified conditions. SAFC will be responsible for sourcing products, including reagents and excipients. The partnership does not entail active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing at the Cherokee plant, formerly a Merck & Co. facility, but may in the future, according to Luis Tovar, vice president of distribution for Cherokee. Owned by PRWT Services, Cherokee calls itself the only minority-owned contract producer of APIs.
