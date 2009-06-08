SC Johnson Will Aid Pyrethrum Producers

Consumer products maker SC Johnson and a project funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development are teaming up to help Rwandan farmers boost production of pyrethrum. Extracted from the dried heads of chrysanthemum flowers, pyrethrum is a natural insecticide used in SC Johnson products such as Raid. By helping farmers better plan the growing and drying of chrysanthemums, the partners hope to triple dried-flower production in Rwanda to 1,200 tons in 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter