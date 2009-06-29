Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Documents Visa Problems

Society's report lends weight to other stakeholders' efforts to improve visa process

by William G. Schulz
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Tourtellotte
Foreign scientists' entry into the U.S. on temporary visas can be delayed by national security review.
Credit: James Tourtellotte
Foreign scientists' entry into the U.S. on temporary visas can be delayed by national security review.

Additional national security review of foreign scientists' visa requests has been the primary cause of visa delays, according to new data released last week by the American Chemical Society. The data give weight to a June 10 statement by stakeholders in the visa-granting process that foreign scientists face unconscionable delays in receiving visas to attend meetings or engage in scientific collaboration in the U.S.

The ACS report includes data from more than 3,800 foreign registrants of the past three ACS national meetings. Although the number of foreign scientists who must apply for a visa to attend an ACS meeting is small—only about one-third of those surveyed—the numbers "peel the onion" on what is happening in terms of visa delays and denials, says Bradley Miller, director of the ACS Office of International Activities.

For example, Miller says, the report shows that scientists who face the most trouble obtaining a U.S. visa tend to be those working in a foreign country—so called third-country nationals—who want to come to the U.S. on a temporary visa. An example would be a Chinese scientist working at an Australian university who wants to attend an ACS national meeting.

The majority of foreign scientists who want to enter the U.S. on temporary visas have no problem doing so, Miller and other sources say, a fact supported by the ACS data. But many others confront significant delays or denials when their applications are flagged for further national security review, Miller and officials at the National Academies point out. The National Academies collects reports of visa delays and denials.

An official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees visa policy, says that the problems many foreign scientists have confronted in obtaining visas are a thing of the past. He says most visas are now issued within two weeks of an application, and a backlog of visa requests has been cleared.

The stakeholders, which include many research institutions and scientific societies such as ACS, have pressured DHS and the State Department to make the visa-processing system more transparent, efficient, and streamlined. Currently, the process involves an interview and can require extensive documentation and interagency security review.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New US research-security guidelines could help unify reporting requirements
Tension over US research security likely to grow
New restrictions on foreign scientists or fundamental research not needed, defense panel says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE