Alexander I. Boldyrev Wins Utah Award

Alexander I. Boldyrev, professor of chemistry at Utah State University, is
the recipient of the 2008 ACS Utah Award, sponsored by the ACS Central Utah and Salt Lake Sections. Boldyrev is studying the conceptual basis of chemical bonding theory and the development of aromaticity and antiaromaticity concepts in clusters and inorganic solids. He will receive a plaque and a medal and give an address to a joint meeting of the sponsoring sections.
