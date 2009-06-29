Applicants Sought for Southern Chemist Award

The ACS Memphis Section is soliciting nominations for the Southern Chemist Award to recognize distinguished service to the chemical profession in the southern U.S. Nominees should be U.S. citizens, have worked in the South for least 10 years, and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the South through their work.
Nominations consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee's technical accomplishments, the nominee's curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals who are not at the nominee's place of employment.
E-mail nominations as PDF attachments to Don.Bashford@stjude.org, or send six copies of all materials, postmarked by July 31, to Donald Bashford, Department of Structural Biology, Stop 311, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 332 North Lauderdale St., Memphis, TN 38105.
