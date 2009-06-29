Arkema Plans Methacrylates Cuts

Because of global overcapacity, Arkema plans to shut down a 90,000-metric-ton-per-year methyl methacrylate plant at its Carling, France, site and concentrate production at its site in Rho, Italy. Subject to consultation with its unions, the firm will cut 163 jobs. In addition, Arkema says it will reduce poly(methyl methacrylate) sheet production and refocus on higher value sheet products at its now unprofitable Bernouville, France, site. The firm expects to cut 76 positions in Bernouville.
