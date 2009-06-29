Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Security Bill Advances In House

by Glenn Hess
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The House Homeland Security Committee approved legislation last week (H.R. 2868) that would give the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) permanent authority to regulate security at chemical facilities. The measure would reauthorize and expand the existing antiterrorism standards for chemical facilities, which are set to expire in October. It would require plants to switch to safer chemicals or processes, where feasible, to reduce the potential consequences of an attack and would allow individuals to sue chemical companies or DHS for noncompliance. The committee rejected several attempts by Republican members to strike the inherently safer technology (IST) requirement and the civil lawsuit language from the legislation. Chemical industry trade groups have urged Congress to make the existing chemical site security program permanent but are concerned about the presence of an IST mandate as well as the bill's citizen suit provision. "We continue to have serious reservations about the proposed legislation," says Bill Allmond, vice president of government relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. "The IST provision would take the decisions about risk away from workers in chemical facilities and leave them to bureaucrats in Washington."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Congress Extends Security Program For Chemical Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE