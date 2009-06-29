Chinese Firm Goes Public In U.S.

Shanghai-based Chemspec International raised $57 million through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The company bills itself as China's largest producer of custom-made fluorinated specialty chemicals used in the global pharmaceutical, electronics, and agrochemical industries. Most of the money raised will go to expand production and R&D facilities located in China's industrial heartland in Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang.
