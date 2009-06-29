Clariant Plans Further Job Cuts

Clariant is embarking on its second round of job cuts this year. In January, the Swiss specialty chemical maker announced the elimination of about 1,350 positions. Now, the company plans to cut around 500 more jobs, mostly in the administrative area. About 200 of the cuts will be in Europe. A spokesman says the cuts are in response to the economic crisis and are in keeping with the firm's plan to close the performance gap with its peers. Clariant had 20,100 employees at the end of 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter