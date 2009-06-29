Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Covering Neuroscience

New ACS journal will meet growing demand for publication of neuroscience research

by Sophie L. Rovner
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Lindsley
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sophie Rovner/C&EN
Credit: Sophie Rovner/C&EN

To meet the growing demand for publication of neuroscience research, the American Chemical Society will launch its newest journal, ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in January 2010. Craig W. Lindsley, an associate professor of pharmacology and chemistry and the director of medicinal chemistry for the drug discovery program at Vanderbilt University, will serve as editor-in-chief.

Lindsley comes to the journal with industrial and academic experience, "so he brings a unique perspective of what it takes to do neuroscience research in both sectors," says Evelyn Jabri, senior acquisitions editor and project leader for the launch of the new journal.

The peer-reviewed, online-only publication will cover research associated with the molecular basis of neurological function. Topics will include neurotransmitters and receptors; pharmaceuticals; neural development, plasticity, and degeneration; methods used in neurological research, including imaging; the biochemical basis for neurological diseases and methods to detect and treat them; sensory processing; neurotoxins; and bioengineering subjects such as smart prosthetics and other components that interact with the nervous system.

ACS Chemical Neuroscience will publish short features, invited commentaries, letters, articles, and reviews. Its online-only format will allow authors to present the full story of their work while utilizing the rich features and functionalities available on the Web.

Unlike some other neuroscience journals, the new ACS journal won't levy charges for publication or color figures, Lindsley says. This and other author benefits such as a rapid review and publication process will provide authors with a competitive edge in disseminating their scientific work, he adds.

Lindsley earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from California State University in 1992 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 1996. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University, Lindsley carried out medicinal chemistry research at Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly & Co., and Merck & Co. He joined the faculty at Vanderbilt in 2006. There, his research focuses on treatments for schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, and other brain disorders.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Craig Lindsley named editor in chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Craig Lindsley named editor in chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches Accounts of Materials Research in partnership with ShanghaiTech University

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE