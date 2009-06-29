ExxonMobil Pushes Electric Vehicles

ExxonMobil Chemical is helping to underwrite an electric-car-sharing and rental program, called AltCar, in Baltimore. ExxonMobil's Japanese affiliate, TonenGeneral, makes the polymer battery separator films used in the lithium-ion batteries that power the electric car, which has a range of up to 120 miles on a single charge. Both the car, a four-passenger subcompact called the Maya 300, and the batteries are made by Canada-based Electrovaya.
