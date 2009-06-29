Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Greener Reaction Conditions Award

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CEM Corp.. of Matthews, N.C., nabbed the Greener Reaction Conditions Award for its Sprint Rapid Protein Analyzer and iTAG labeling chemistry. The Sprint-iTAG system permits users to selectively label proteins with an azo dye for colorimetric total protein analysis of foods, grains, animal feed, and other products. Unlike traditional protein tests, analysis using the Sprint-iTag system does not generate hazardous waste or require high temperatures and specialized glassware.

Commercialized in January 2008, the automated Sprint-iTAG system uses disposable test kits so that the operator need only weigh a sample, place it in the instrument, push a button, and wait two minutes while Sprint does the rest. The acidic sulfate group of the azo dye, Crocein Orange G, in the iTAG solution dispensed by the instrument binds only to the N-terminus of proteins and to arginine, histidine, and lysine––the three basic amino acids in the group of 20 common amino acids that make up proteins. After protein labeling, Sprint’s built-in colorimeter determines the amount of unbound dye remaining in solution and computes the protein content of the sample.

Traditional protein testing is dominated by Kjeldahl nitrogen analysis, which requires strong acids and bases along with a metal catalyst reacting for several hours at high temperature in specialized glassware. In addition, the traditional methods indirectly determine protein content by measuring total nitrogen in a sample, which can give misleading results if sources of nonprotein nitrogen are present. That nonselectivity was a major reason that in 2007 pet food in the U.S. and baby formula in China could masquerade as high-protein products when in fact they were adulterated with the poison melamine (C&EN Online, May 25).

According to CEM and EPA data, the green benefit of the nontoxic Sprint-iTAG method is its potential to replace Kjeldahl testing for quality control, product safety, and nutritional labeling applications and prevent 5.5 million lb of hazardous waste from being generated in the U.S. each year.

"The betterment of our world through chemistry and innovative technology is a goal we have worked toward since CEM was established 30 years ago," says Michael J. Collins, CEM’s president and CEO. "It is our hope that Sprint and the other scientific instruments we design will enable scientists and industry to improve their chemical processes and tests in an economical and environmentally friendly manner that will continue to be beneficial for generations to come."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CRISPR diagnostic verifies that meat is halal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Webinar: Advancing Microwaves into a Simplified & Efficient Digestion Technique for Environmental, Food and Pharmaceutical Samples
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Waters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE