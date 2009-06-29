Helsinn Revamps Manufacturing Units

Helsinn has reorganized its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing operations in its home country of Switzerland and in Ireland. The company will expand its advanced synthesis site in Biasca, Switzerland, after having invested in its oral-dosage-form R&D site near Dublin earlier this year. It also will sell its Helsinn Chemicals Ireland plant, in Dublin, to generic API supplier Medinco C.F.M. Group of Milan, Italy. Helsinn's focus is on the production of highly potent drug compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter