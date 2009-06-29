Introduction

Environmentally friendlier. Less expensive. Smarter chemistry. These are a few of the qualities chemists are using to describe the innovations behind the products and processes honored by the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards. This year's honorees received their awards during an evening ceremony held on June 22 at the Carnegie Institution for Science, in Washington, D.C.
The awards program is a competitive effort providing national recognition of chemical research and emerging technologies that incorporate the principles of green chemistry and engineering into the design, manufacture, and use of chemical products to help achieve federal pollution prevention goals and promote sustainability. It is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics and sponsored in part by the American Chemical Society.
