Invista Enters Engineering Plastics

Invista, the nylon, spandex, and polyester fiber business that Koch Industries purchased from DuPont in 2004, launched a new nylon 6,6 engineering polymers business at the NPE 2009 plastics trade show in Chicago last week. The relationship between Invista and its former parent has been contentious, with several lawsuits filed between the companies. In one of them, DuPont accused Invista of violating an agreement not to compete with DuPont in nylon engineering polymers until May 2009 or use DuPont nylon engineering polymers technology until 2012. Kurt Burmeister, executive vice president of Invista's engineering polymer segment, stressed at a press conference that Invista is starting with "a blank sheet of paper" not only to avoid problems with DuPont but also to give the company an appeal in the marketplace.
