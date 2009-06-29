Kirk S. Schanze Wins Florida Award

Kirk S. Schanze, professor of chemistry and chair of the organic chemistry division at the University of Florida, is the winner of the 2009 Florida Award presented by the ACS Florida Section. The award recognizes a chemist residing in the southeastern part of the U.S. who has demonstrated leadership and made contributions that have advanced chemistry in both scientific research and education.
Schanze's research focuses on organic and organometallic materials chemistry with an emphasis on organic materials that feature tunable optical and electronic properties. He will receive $500, a plaque, and travel expenses to the meeting where he will accept the award and deliver an address.
