Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mercury's Paths In Rice

Mass spec study of the toxic metal advances understanding of plants' chemical response to mercury contamination

by Carmen Drahl
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Toxic mercury species tend to accumulate in living things, and researchers would like to better understand the process in an effort to prevent it. Recent research suggests that methylmercury in rice grains is more abundant than would be expected from ratios of mercury species in soil. Inspired by that work, Eva M. Krupp, Jörg Feldmann, and colleagues at the University of Aberdeen, in Scotland, combined electrospray and inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry to look for mercury species in the roots and shoots of rice plants (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b823121d). Their MS technique allowed them to identify previously unknown Hg-phytochelatin complexes in the roots. Moreover, they found that these phytochelatins, small peptides that detoxify heavy metals in plants, can sequester Hg2+, but not methylmercury. This finding points to a different uptake and transport mechanism for methylmercury in rice, compared with Hg2+, and might explain why it's disproportionately able to reach rice grains, Krupp says. "This study advances our understanding of how plants respond to mercury contamination in soil and water," says mercury pollution researcher Dan Cristol of the College of William & Mary.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE