Microencapsulation Aids Insecticides

The Italian chemical maker Endura has licensed microencapsulation technology, developed in two government labs, that promises to mitigate pesticide resistance in insects. Endura is a large producer of piperonyl butoxide (PBO), a chemical that inhibits the enzymes insects produce to block insecticides. However, PBO takes about five hours to act. The technology, developed by the U.K.'s Rothamsted Research and Australia's New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, delays insecticide release to give coapplied PBO a chance to work.
