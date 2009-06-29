Monsanto Weighs Future Of Roundup

Monsanto will create a separate division for Roundup glyphosate herbicide and other herbicides that will focus on cutting costs. According to chemical stock analyst Laurence Alexander of Jefferies & Co., the move leaves the door open for a possible divestiture of the Roundup platform. In its third-quarter earnings release, Monsanto said sales of Roundup dropped by 47% from last year's third quarter, a faster rate than anticipated, while competitors' output of glyphosate has soared. Overall, Monsanto beat analyst expectations with strong earnings from its seeds and traits business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter