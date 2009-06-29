Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanomaterial For Joining Tendon And Bone

Scientists report an easy way to make synthetic calcium phosphate materials that better mimic natural mineral gradients

by Aaron A. Rowe
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Surgeons routinely repair rotator cuffs, anterior cruciate ligaments, and other spots where bone meets soft tissue, but often those interfaces do not heal well. Such junctions are typically stiff and calcified on one side and soft on the other, with a gradual transition in between. Xiaoran Li, Stavros Thomopoulos, Younan Xia, and colleagues at Washington University in St. Louis have found an easy way to make synthetic materials for joining damaged tendon to bone that mimic natural mineral gradients (Nano Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl901582f). They position a mat of polymer nanofibers at an angle in a glass vial and then slowly introduce simulated body fluid with a syringe pump. Their procedure yields a composite that gradually varies from 0.7 to 37.8% calcium phosphate along its length, making it twice as stiff on one side as it is on the other. Xia says that the team is testing the material in rats with rotator cuff injuries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE