Norris Award For Teaching To William Polik

William F. Polik, Edward & Elizabeth Hofma Professor of Chemistry at Hope College, in Holland, Mich., is the recipient of the 2009 James Flack Norris Award
for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. The award, given by the ACS Northeastern Section, recognizes Polik for his outstanding work as a teacher and mentor and for his leadership, as chair of the ACS Committee on Professional Training, in developing new guidelines for undergraduate chemistry programs.
Polik received a B.A. in chemistry and mathematics from Dartmouth College and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from UC Berkeley. He will receive a plaque and $3,000 during a local section meeting in November.
