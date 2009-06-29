Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Postdocs Wanted For Communication Course

by Linda Raber
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Chemistry postdocs interested in becoming leaders in communicating chemistry are invited to apply for a spot in the Chemistry Communication Leadership Institute, which will be held on Sept. 15–19 in Seattle. The institute is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, ACS, and the University of Washington.

This weeklong course will prepare early-career scientists to communicate chemistry more effectively to general audiences, journalists, and policymakers. Topics will include handling media interviews, writing press releases, pitching freelance articles, writing for the Web, explaining science to nonscientist audiences, and interacting with science journalists. Radio and podcasts will also be covered.

Project funds are expected to cover travel expenses and a stipend. Applicants should send a letter of application describing their preparation to serve as chemistry communication leaders, how the program would further their career goals, a two-page CV, and a letter from the adviser and/or department chair signaling that the department will be supportive of activities applying the program materials during the following year.

Information is available by contacting Deborah L. Illman, illman@u.washington.edu, (206) 616-4826. Applications received by Aug. 24 will be given priority.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE