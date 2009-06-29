Postdocs Wanted For Communication Course

Chemistry postdocs interested in becoming leaders in communicating chemistry are invited to apply for a spot in the Chemistry Communication Leadership Institute, which will be held on Sept. 15–19 in Seattle. The institute is sponsored by the National Science Foundation, ACS, and the University of Washington.
This weeklong course will prepare early-career scientists to communicate chemistry more effectively to general audiences, journalists, and policymakers. Topics will include handling media interviews, writing press releases, pitching freelance articles, writing for the Web, explaining science to nonscientist audiences, and interacting with science journalists. Radio and podcasts will also be covered.
Project funds are expected to cover travel expenses and a stipend. Applicants should send a letter of application describing their preparation to serve as chemistry communication leaders, how the program would further their career goals, a two-page CV, and a letter from the adviser and/or department chair signaling that the department will be supportive of activities applying the program materials during the following year.
Information is available by contacting Deborah L. Illman, illman@u.washington.edu, (206) 616-4826. Applications received by Aug. 24 will be given priority.
