Business

Protein Sciences Gets HHS Vaccine Contract

by Ann M. Thayer
June 29, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 26
Protein Sciences Corp. has been awarded a $35 million contract by the Department of Health & Human Services to pursue a new method for making influenza vaccines. PSC inserts flu virus genes into insect virus cells that can be replicated rapidly for use in a vaccine. If extended up to five years, the development contract could be worth $147 million for the Connecticut-based vaccine developer. Meanwhile, PSC creditors filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking that the company be put into bankruptcy and its management replaced. Among the creditors, Emergent BioSolutions wants to claim nearly all of PSC's assets as collateral for a $10 million loan it made to keep PSC operating until Emergent either acquired PSC assets or was repaid.

