SNF To Build New Polyacrylamide Plant

French water-soluble polymers specialist SNF Holding plans to build a $362 million polyacrylamide plant on an 800-acre site in Iberville Parish, La. The new plant will start up in phases beginning in 2011. When it is completed it will employ 500 people and produce 250,000 metric tons per year of polyacrylamide, most of it aimed at a growing market for the polymers in enhanced oil recovery.
