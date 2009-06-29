Special Recognition

Bonnie Bassler, professor of molecular biology at Princeton University, has won the Wiley Prize in Biomedical Sciences for her pioneering investigations of quorum sensing, a mechanism for bacterial cell-to-cell communication. The prize is given by the Wiley Foundation to recognize breakthrough research in pure or applied life sciences research.

Martin L. Gorbaty is the first recipient of the ACS Division of Petroleum Chemistry's Distinguished Researcher Award for achievements in the petroleum industry. Gorbaty retired in 2006 from ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, where he served as a research associate.

Alan G. Marshall, professor of chemistry and director of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory Ion Cyclotron Resonance Program at Florida State University, has won the 2009 New Frontiers in Hydrocarbons Award, sponsored by the Italian energy company Eni. He shares the prize, valued at 300,000 euros (approximately $409,000) with Antonin Settari, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Calgary.

Jeffrey T. Miller, group leader of the heterogeneous catalysis program at Argonne National Laboratory, has won the 2009 Award for Excellence in Catalysis given by the Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York. His work on petrochemical processes has contributed to the understanding of metal catalysts and enabled the upgrading and conversion of former waste streams to valuable chemicals.

Udayan Mohanty, a professor of chemistry at Boston College, has been awarded

a 2009 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship for his theoretical studies of rare chemical reactions.

Mohanty's interests include single-molecule studies of the ribosome, chemical biology of DNA flexibility in vivo, polyelectrolyte behavior of DNA and RNA, and dynamics of supercooled liquids and glasses.

S. Ted Oyama, Fred W. Bull Professor of Chemical Engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, is the winner of the university's 2008 Alumni Award for Research Excellence. Oyama's research interests are in the areas of catalytic fuel processing, selective oxidation of hydrocarbons, volatile organic compound elimination, steam reforming, and membrane processes. He will receive a $2,000 cash prize.

Jai Prakash, acting chair and professor of chemical and biological engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology, has received the 2009 Research Award of the Energy Technology Division of the Electrochemical Society in recognition of his research on alternative energy sources.

James R. Swartz, Leland T. Edwards Professor at Stanford University School of Engineering, is the winner of the 2008 James E. Bailey Award, given by the Society for Biological Engineering for research leading to advances in cell-free technology, a method of producing proteins that doesn't involve living organisms.

Bhima Vijayendran, a bioproducts researcher at Battelle, received the Special Meritorious Award from the American Soybean Association and an Outstanding Achievement Award from the United Soybean Board for his accomplishments in soy-based bioproduct R&D.

Nien-Ling Wacker, president and chief executive officer of Laserfiche, is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Southern California chemistry department. This award is given annually to a USC graduate with a degree in chemistry who has gone on to have a distinguished career.