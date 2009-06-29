Study Sought On University Strength

Members of Congress have requested the National Academies to study and prepare a report on the competitive position of U.S. research universities. Concerned that the excellence of U.S. universities is at risk, the members ask that the report "assess the organizational, intellectual, and financial capacity of public and private American research universities relative to research universities internationally." It should include information on the relationships that universities have with federal laboratories, federally funded research centers, and corporate R&D labs. The request is viewed as a follow-up to the report "Rising Above the Gathering Storm," whose recommendations resulted in the America Competes Act of 2007, which has significantly increased federal research spending. Sens. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Reps. Bart Gordon (D-Tenn.) and Ralph M. Hall (R-Texas) requested the report.
