Abbott And GSK Join For Cancer Diagnostic

Abbott Laboratories and GlaxoSmithKline will develop an automated molecular diagnostic test that uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to screen non-small-cell lung cancer tumors for expression of the MAGE-A3 antigen. MAGE-A3 is a tumor-specific antigen that is expressed in non-small-cell lung cancer and other cancer types. GSK currently has a MAGE-A3 antigen-specific cancer immunology candidate in Phase III development. "Through this partnership, we aim to make MAGE-A3 testing of lung tumors available in standard pathology labs around the world," says Vincent Brichard, head of immunotherapeutics at GSK.
