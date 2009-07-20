Altana Will Buy U.S. Ink Maker

German specialty chemical company Altana has agreed to acquire Water Ink Technologies, a North Carolina-based maker of water-based and ultraviolet printing inks and coatings, for an undisclosed sum. Water Ink had sales of about $34 million last year and employs almost 150 people. Guido Forstbach, president of Altana's coatings and sealants division, says the purchase expands Altana's presence in inks for narrow-web printing.
