Andrew W. Maverick Earns Coates Award

Andrew W. Maverick, Dr. Philip W. & Foymae Kelso West Professor in Chemistry at Louisiana State University, is the winner of the 2009 Charles E. Coates Memorial Award, sponsored by the ACS Baton Rouge Section and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. The award honors outstanding contributions to the professions of chemistry or chemical engineering, to society activities, and to the community. Maverick is being honored for his research in the field of supramolecular inorganic chemistry and for his dedication to science education.
