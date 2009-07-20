BASF Puts A Spring In Athletes' Step

For the Aug. 15 start of the International Association of Athletics Federations' World Championships, Berlin's Olympic stadium is sporting a blue track made with BASF's polyurethanes. The company says the three-layer synthetic surface makes the track one of the world's fastest for runners; the top layer is both hard and elastic, and the soft lower layers protect athletes' joints. BASF claims the pourable liquid polymer is waterproof and temperature-resistant.
