Barbara R. (Bee) Ullyot, 83, a retired department head of meetings and expositions for the American Chemical Society, died on June 17 from lung cancer at her home in Annapolis, Md.
A native of Philadelphia, Ullyot started working for ACS there in 1954 as an executive secretary. She transferred to the national office in Washington, D.C., in 1965; she retired in 1989.
Ullyot was a dedicated volunteer for Project SEED, a scholarship and educational enhancement program run by ACS. She and her second husband, Glenn E. Ullyot, established the Glenn & Barbara Ullyot Project SEED Scholarship. She became an ACS society affiliate in 1999. Ullyot was a board member and past president of the Ginger Cove Foundation, a nonprofit grants program in Annapolis.
Her husband of five years, Richard S. Hodsdon, died in 1949. Ullyot, her husband of 14 years, died in 2002. Survivors include a son from her first marriage, Richard; two brothers; and two grandsons.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
