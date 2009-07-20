Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Barbara R. (Bee) Ullyot

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Barbara R. (Bee) Ullyot, 83, a retired department head of meetings and expositions for the American Chemical Society, died on June 17 from lung cancer at her home in Annapolis, Md.

A native of Philadelphia, Ullyot started working for ACS there in 1954 as an executive secretary. She transferred to the national office in Washington, D.C., in 1965; she retired in 1989.

Ullyot was a dedicated volunteer for Project SEED, a scholarship and educational enhancement program run by ACS. She and her second husband, Glenn E. Ullyot, established the Glenn & Barbara Ullyot Project SEED Scholarship. She became an ACS society affiliate in 1999. Ullyot was a board member and past president of the Ginger Cove Foundation, a nonprofit grants program in Annapolis.

Her husband of five years, Richard S. Hodsdon, died in 1949. Ullyot, her husband of 14 years, died in 2002. Survivors include a son from her first marriage, Richard; two brothers; and two grandsons.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sandra I. Lamb Stanford
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gail J. Lambert-Edwards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leo F. Heneghan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE