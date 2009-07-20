Advertisement

July 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 29
Occidental Chemical is the buyer of Dow Chemical's calcium chloride business, which is based in Ludington, Mich. In May, Dow announced the sale of the business for about $210 million, but it didn't reveal the name of the purchaser.

BASF and ReVolt Technology will jointly develop and commercialize ReVolt's rechargeable zinc-air battery system. BASF will contribute materials scientists and electrochemistry knowledge to help assess the potential of the ReVolt technology.

Huntsman Corp. founder Jon M. Huntsman is chairman of a $1.1 billion private equity fund that completed fund-raising last week. The fund, Huntsman Gay Global Capital, will invest in middle-market companies in consumer products, chemicals, and other industries. According to the fund, it is committed to philanthropy.

Dow Chemical has signed a five-year information technology services agreement with IBM under which the computer giant will help Dow integrate Rohm and Haas into its IT structure. Dow and IBM signed an original IT outsourcing agreement in 2004.

NatureWorks and high-throughput specialist Avantium have begun a collaboration to develop Avantium's Furanics line of plastics based on nonfood biomass. NatureWorks, which makes corn-derived polylactic acid polymers, will test the materials for one year and then work on commercializing them.

LabVantage Solutions will acquire the SQL laboratory information management system (LIMS) business from Life Technologies' Applied Biosystems division. LabVantage says the deal will give it more than 250 LIMS employees.

Lonza has signed two biologics manufacturing deals. In one it will support Medarex' work on therapeutic proteins and antibody-drug conjugates for oncology and immunology indications. In another it will make a monoclonal anti-RhD antibody, used in case of rhesus incompatibility between a mother and her fetus, for the French biopharmaceutical firm LFB.

Baxter International will formulate controlled-release blood-clotting-factor replacement therapies using technology from Flamel Technologies. Baxter will pay $3.5 million for access to the technology, which uses biopolymers to adsorb therapeutic large molecules through hydrophobic interaction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

