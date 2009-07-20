China Approves Saudi Chemical Investment

China's National Development & Reform Commission has approved Saudi Basic Industries Corp.'s 50% participation in a petrochemical complex that Sinopec is building in Tianjin in northeast China. Construction of the $3 billion complex is scheduled for completion this September. The two companies will now study the feasibility of building polycarbonate facilities that make use of SABIC technology.
