Christopher Walsh Receives Scott Medal

Christopher T. Walsh, Hamilton Kuhn Professor of Biological Chemistry & Molecular Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School, will receive the inaugural A. Ian Scott Medal, given by the ACS Texas A&M Section and Texas A&M University’s department of chemistry to recognize excellence in biological chemistry research.
Walsh was chosen for his many contributions to the area of bioorganic chemistry related to natural products. His research focuses on enzymes and enzyme inhibitors, with recent specialization on antibiotics and biosynthesis of other biologically and medicinally active natural products. He will receive a gold medal and bronze replica during an awards ceremony at Texas A&M University in October.
